In HBO’s sharply written ‘Succession,’ corporate life is a brutal family affair

Familiarity with Armstrong’s earlier work would not lead one to expect any kind of redemption scenario, and indeed, some characters who seem not completely horrible at first get a little horrible later on. There is little sense of the reverse — that some of them might become better people before this is over. (I have three episodes, out of 10, yet to see.) But there is a silver lining — as there was hope for a time that the Soprano family might wake up to a better version of themselves, until it became clear that no such version existed.