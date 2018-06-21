Is ‘Take Two’ just ‘Castle’ redux, or modern-day Nick and Nora Charles fun?

But predictability was a feature of “Castle,” not a bug, and “Take Two,” on the evidence of its first two episodes at least, seems happy to aim for something similar. There is a kind of mystery you drift along with, as on an amusement park ride, commenting to the person next to you on what looks totally fake or sort of cool, getting an actual shock when something pops out of the dark. "Take Two" promises to be just that sort of enjoyable show, and if it brings nothing new to the table, that is the meal we have come for. To make too great claims for it would be in a way to insult its not-untasty flavor.