'2 Dope Queens' rule, the King gets a new documentary, 'Flight of the Conchords' returns and more news from HBO's winter press tour panels

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Phoebe Robinson, left and Jessica Williams of "2 Dope Queens" onstage during the HBO portion of the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena.

Phoebe Robinson, left and Jessica Williams of "2 Dope Queens" onstage during the HBO portion of the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena. (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)