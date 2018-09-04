Review: Does 'The Purge' translate as TV? Wake us up and we'll tell you

As a voyeuristic amble through groves of murder and, it is implied, what used to be called a fate worse than death, "The Purge" is of course just the latest in a long line of motion pictures of both greater and lesser budget and quality, from “Salo” to “Saw,” that made hay from what they seem to abhor. But what happens out on the street after the not-fun begins resembles more than anything a point-and-shoot video game — with not that many players, given the budget. You might just go to Twitch and watch 10 hours of “Fortnite” being played — and people do.