Ridley Scott's 'The Terror' turns macabre Arctic history into an engrossing fight for survival

Of course this drama would have been riveting enough without the addition of a stealth beast that strikes in similar ways to whatever that thing was in the jungles of "Lost." (How does a man get sucked upward out of a tent, then spat back out a bloody pulp only seconds later?) But because no one really knows what happened to all those poor souls between the time they set sail in 1845 to the last dated note of Crozier in 1848, the monster serves as a physical manifestation of the mystery that's engulfed the tragic voyage for centuries.