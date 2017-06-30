Trump's Twitter rant against 'Morning Joe' hosts Scarborough and Brzezinski again prompts the question of how far is too far?

Did the president go too far in his aggrieved tweets about “Morning Joe” co-anchors Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, asked a reporter at the White House briefing?

“I don’t think so,” answered Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about the Thursday morning tweets in which Trump referred to Brzezinski as “low I.Q., crazy Mika” and claimed, apropos of nothing, that she came to Mar-a-Lago over the New Year’s holiday “bleeding badly from a face lift.”

That’s not to be confused with his blood-soaked comments in 2015 about another female anchor, Megyn Kelly, after the former Fox News personality moderated a debate in which he felt he was treated unfairly by her: “There was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever,” he said afterward.

If only she could have been more like the Irish reporter in his office this week for whom he interrupted a call with Ireland’s newly elected prime minister to comment on her “beautiful smile,” saying to the PM “I bet she treats you well.”

Female media figures don’t just irk Trump, they’re his presidential version of Kryptonite. For starters, they’re women — members of a gender that he’s historically said really terrible things about, whether they’re beauty queens, political opponents, entertainment talk-show hosts or Cher. What’s worse is that women like Kelly are part of a press corps that now holds Trump to the standards of a world leader rather than an election-year novelty or “Celebrity Apprentice” host.

Reality can be cruel outside the safe confines of reality TV.

The savvy Huckabee Sanders knew this was coming: “Everybody wants to make this an attack on women,” she said Thursday, when healthcare, immigration reform, the revised travel ban and Chinese banking sanctions should have been at the top of the agenda. But Trump didn’t tweet about those things. “I’m a woman and I don’t cry foul every time I’m criticized.”

Except it wasn’t the MSNBC anchor who cried foul; it was several high-ranking, mostly male, Republicans including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. Lindsey Graham who spoke out against the tweets, and countless talking heads, and at least half of America, judging by the widespread condemnation erupting across social media.

But Brzezinski herself held back.

That’s because women like her who’ve made it far enough to gain access to the White House briefing room, a seat at a cable news or broadcast anchor desk or the top offices at this and other news organizations have developed thick skin without the benefit of plastic surgery. Adversity tends to have that effect, something Trump would know little about.

They have broken through in an aggressive and public-facing industry where they’ve been criticized, diminished, debased and mansplained into near oblivion by bosses, peers, viewers and readers. If they’d lashed out anywhere along the way like Trump has throughout his career, they wouldn’t be working at Starbucks let alone MSNBC. They’d be women dependent on the social services this Trump plans to cut.

Criticism, fair or not, is part of being a public figure. Just scroll down comments posted on the social media accounts of the media elite, you know, the people Trump and his defenders keep pointing to as vicious detractors. And if they’re women, expect it to be all the more vitriolic. Men rarely get threatened with rape, sexual assault or being groped by the genitals (Trump used different wording on that “Access Hollywood” tape).

Any female journalist who gains footing in the field has been called a bitch, a whore, and much worse by particularly irate readers and viewers who disagree. But what was once occasional has become the new normal. That’s increased along with the same types of ethnic slurs — “Go back to where you came from!,” which in my case means the San Fernando Valley — and partisan rants their male colleagues also receive.

Huckabee Sanders has likely had to walk through similar rings of fire in the political arena, even before she found herself defending Trump’s sophomoric attacks. On Thursday she characterized his Twitter tirade as the warranted actions of “a man who fights fire with fire.”

Imagine if President Obama had railed about Fox’s Jeanine Pirro being just as ugly on the inside as the outside (as Trump said about Arianna Huffington) when she questioned the validity of his birth certificate, or President George W. Bush had characterized Ashleigh Banfield as a woman with “the face of a dog” (as Trump did a New York Times journalist) when Banfield criticized his military actions overseas.

What’s most strange, disturbing and perhaps even ironic about this White House’s proclivity for cyber-bullying women in particular is that it comes at a time when the Internet and big business are finally taking women’s claims of sexual harassment seriously. Just ask Roger Ailes, the ousted head of Uber, Bill Cosby and Bill O’Reilly. Twitter and Facebook have also suspended accounts which breach its tightened harassment standards.

But now we have a president behaving in such a way that, if he’s not careful, he will get kicked off social media. And then what’s left? Just running the country.

