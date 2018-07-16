'UnREAL' moves to Hulu for fourth and final season

Taking the show and its loyal fan base to Hulu makes sense. The Sara Gertrude-Marti Noxon drama was never a ratings stand-out, but it got a lot of buzz for its scathing send-up of the reality dating competition world. And Hulu has already benefited from being “UnREAL’s” secondary platform; although the streamer doesn’t release ratings data, the company said, on average, that viewers of the series are bingeing on three or four episodes in one session, and complete full seasons in a matter days.