'Unsolved' and 'Atlanta' dive into rap's golden age and beyond

Season two continues the meander into hilarity. In one scene, the broke and now homeless Earn, who is still managing the career of his cousin, rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), gets his client a meeting at a local social media company that can help promote him. But when they ask to hear Paper Boi's music, their office technology is so advanced no one has the capacity to play a CD anymore. The meeting is spent calling in tech experts to convert a file from Earn's phone.