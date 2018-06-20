Kevin Costner is back in cowboy boots to ride the range in 'Yellowstone'

Costner, at the head of it all, comes as close as any actor working today to belonging in this setting; he may not be the John Wayne of his generation, as if there could even be one, but he might be its Joel McCrea. Like many stars of old Hollywood — even older than the Hollywood Costner comes from — what he lacks in range he makes up for in authenticity and ease. John Dutton is a much less than perfect person, too concerned with having his way, protecting his property and coming off tough, but he is also played by Kevin Costner; and so we are liable to like him most of the time. He hurts too!