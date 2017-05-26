The great war is here.

Or at least it will be when “Game of Thrones” returns in July and the show enters, presumably, the final stages of the battle for Westeros.

A formidable list of contenders are circling from as many directions as the blades of the iconic Iron Throne point: Which has not escaped the notice of the throne’s current occupant. “Enemies to the East. Enemies to the West. Enemies to the South. Enemies to the North,” says Cersei Lannister in the latest trailer. “Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it.”

What stands in her way are the armies of at least two women with a claim to the throne, and several more who would literally kill to see anyone but a Lannister ruling the realm from atop King’s Landing.

All, however, have the chance to rule the show’s forthcoming narrative; what started as a classic male-dominated adventure six seasons ago has become an unlikely tale of female empowerment.

The surviving women of “Game of Thrones” have been endlessly brutalized by the men of Westeros and Essos, but now they have the upper hand … and there’ll be hell to pay.