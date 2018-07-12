Lin-Manuel Miranda, RuPaul, Tiffany Haddish and more react to Emmy nominations

It’s Emmy nominations morning, and Hollywood is overflowing with stars celebrating their recognition.
From social media missives to statements from publicists, everyone was excited to be embraced by the Television Academy.
Comedian Tiffany Haddish, who was nominated for her work hosting “Saturday Night Live,” slyly suggested that she might buy a new dress for the occasion. (Does that mean she’s retiring that famous Alexander McQueen dress she got plenty of use out of last awards season?)
Theater all-star Lin-Manuel Miranda went low-key with his appreciation for the nomination for a guest turn on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” referencing the show’s famous catchphrase and calling himself, “Pretty, pretty, pretty grateful.”
Stay tuned for more celebrity reactions throughout the day.
“My genuine gratitude to the Emmy Voters. 'Godless' was Scott Frank's triumph. Thrilled to be a part of it. Plus I got to ride a horse.” — Jeff Daniels, supporting actor, limited series
“I’m honored and so thankful to the Television Academy for thinking of us. A big thank you to truTV and the writers, cast and crew for making our show possible. As this is my first Emmy nomination, I feel compelled to ask, does this include a cash prize? I’m asking for a friend.” — Amy Sedaris, variety sketch series
“Making ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is a labor of love. The fact that members of the Television Academy have recognized that passion by nominating us for 12 Emmys is a true honor. It takes a village, people. I want to recognize the hard work and dedication of my partners at VH1 and World of Wonder, our dedicated cast and crew, and most of all, the amazing queens that help us celebrate the heart and soul of drag. Condragulations to our fellow nominees.” — RuPaul Charles, reality competition series