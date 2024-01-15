The best fashion from the Emmys red carpet

Though the 75th Emmy Awards were rescheduled to land in the middle of awards season, that’s all the more reason attendees at Monday’s event seemed to abide by an unwritten rule of the attention economy: If you want to be noticed, go for the glamour.

Pushed into January instead of its usual season-opening September date, the Emmy Awards took place a day after the Critics Choice Awards, a week after the Golden Globes and eight days before the Oscar nominations will be announced. Yet nominees arriving at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live showed the same dedication to the art of looking good as they did to the principles that kept them on the picket lines during the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023.

Eager to throw off the strikes’ cloak of invisibility, many nominees illustrated how charismatic — and valuable — actors are, particularly when they exercise that ineffable star power in a fabulous suit or gown.

As relevant, many nominees are clustered in shows that ended many months ago (“White Lotus,” “Succession,” “The Bear” and “Ted Lasso”) so it has become imperative to dress to be unforgettable. Not everyone understood the assignment, but many more did, serving the requisite elegance and red carpet pizzazz.

Here are the best looks from the 2023 Emmys, updating live:

Hannah Waddingham scores in a beaded custom Marchesa gown. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Niecy Nash-Betts wows in a black Greta Constantine number. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

We’re keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Emmys. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

We Have no beef with Ali Wong’s Louis Vuitton gown. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Quinta Brunson gives us a lesson in red carpet style in custom Dior haute couture. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Yes, chef! Ayo Edebiri stuns in black at the Emmys. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Emily Hampshire adds a splash of red to the gray carpet. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Rhea Seehorn is making us green with envy in a Naeem Khan gown. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Padma Lakshmi takes a twirl on the Emmys gray carpet. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)