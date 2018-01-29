Power suits and petal power in full bloom on the Grammys 2018 red carpet

This year's red carpet also served up a serious suite of suits — on women as well as men. Pulling focus in the former category were Janelle Monáe (in a flower-festooned Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo-style suit), Anna Kendrick, Eve, Ava Max and Kesha (in a blue vintage Nudie suit with a white rose — the evening's female-empowerment symbol — embroidered on both jacket lapels), while Ne-Yo (in a gold Grayscale dinner jacket) and Donald Glover (who performs as Childish Gambino) in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture were among the men's sartorial standouts. (DJ Khaled and son Asahd won our heart — and the night — in matching custom Terrell Jones tuxedos in a burgundy hue that turned out ot be one of the evening's most-noticeable men's trends.)