Power suits and petal power in full bloom on the Grammys 2018 red carpet

The Grammy Awards, which unspooled in New York on Sunday for the first time in 15 years instead of Los Angeles, appeared to switch things up fashion-wise too — largely forgoing the over-the-top outfits that make music's most visible red-carpet showcase feel like something out of Cirque du Soleil and going with, dare we say it, safe glamour.
For women, that meant serving up twists on old Hollywood style: Rita Ora in black Ralph & Russo Couture with metallic details, Hailee Steinfeld in a white strapless Alexandre Vauthier spring 2018 dress with a daring thigh slit that revealed more purple metallic boot leather than skin, and Camila Cabello in a scarlet-red silk satin strapless Vivienne Westwood Couture corset gown.
Even Miley Cyrus, known to rock many a freakish frock, hit the red carpet in a vintage black-velvet Jean Paul Gaultier pantsuit with a modified shawl (from fall 2007) that covered her shoulders — making her an outlier in that department.
This year's red carpet also served up a serious suite of suits — on women as well as men. Pulling focus in the former category were Janelle Monáe (in a flower-festooned Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo-style suit), Anna Kendrick, Eve, Ava Max and Kesha (in a blue vintage Nudie suit with a white rose — the evening's female-empowerment symbol — embroidered on both jacket lapels), while Ne-Yo (in a gold Grayscale dinner jacket) and Donald Glover (who performs as Childish Gambino) in Ermenegildo Zegna Couture were among the men's sartorial standouts. (DJ Khaled and son Asahd won our heart — and the night — in matching custom Terrell Jones tuxedos in a burgundy hue that turned out ot be one of the evening's most-noticeable men's trends.)
The white rose, the evening's symbol of solidarity with the Time's Up movement, was in full bloom, manifesting in the form of freshly harvested flowers as well as embroidered designs and enameled lapel pins. There also appeared to be a halo effect — color-wise — flowing from the evening's accessory of choice, with white dresses and suits in full bloom, with the palest of pale pinks playing a supporting role as well.
In addition to the aforementioned Steinfeld and Glover, the white-clad crowd included Lana Del Rey (in an ivory silk crepe Gucci gown), Cardi B (in pleated white lace Ashi Studio gown) and SZA, while Lady Gaga, who had hit the carpet in black (a stunner of an Armani Privé ensemble that included a black lace jumpsuit and skirt with a voluminous train) switched, for her performance, into a rose gown (also Armani) embellished with clusters of light pink and crystal beading — with a flock of white feathers strewn across her piano for good measure.
Other members of the pale-pink posse were Andra Day (in a custom, pinkish-lavender Victoria Hayes tuxedo-inspired dress with red lapels), Zayn Malik (in a pink notch-lapel suit from the spring and summer 2018 Richard James collection) and Khalid, who paired his dusty rose Salvatore Ferragamo suit with a chartreuse turtleneck shirt — a shirt style that was also having a moment on this year's Grammy Awards red carpet.
The big takeaway? There weren't as many style risk-takers hitting the red carpet as we've seen at past Grammy Awards, but those who did stick their necks out were warmly rewarded — turtleneck or no turtleneck.
