Stylist Rachel Zoe, husband Rodger Berman announce split after 26-year marriage

It’s over for celebrity stylist and reality star Rachel Zoe and her husband, Rodger Berman. The couple is calling it quits.

“The Rachel Zoe Project” star announced Monday that she and Berman “have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage” after 33 years together and 26 years of marriage.

“We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together,” Zoe and Berman said in a joint statement posted on her Instagram. “Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter.”

The couple, who are both from New York, met in 1991 while both were attending George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Zoe was working as a hostess in a D.C. restaurant where he was working as a server. They got married in February 1998 and had two sons — 13-year-old Skyler and 10-year-old Kaius — who have been featured on the designer’s Bravo reality series and her Lifetime show “Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe.”

The “Climbing in Heels” podcast host, who rose to fame in the early 2000s as a wardrobe stylist for the likes of Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan, became synonymous over the past couple of decades with the boho-meets-rocker chic aesthetic. She has expanded her brand as a fashion designer and TV personality over the past two decades and built up Rachel Zoe Inc. and the investment management company Rachel Zoe Ventures, among others. Berman, a former investment banker, is a co-founder and co-chief executive of the former company and managing partner of the latter.

It is unclear whether the couple has already filed for divorce.