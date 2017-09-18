About last night: A video recap of our favorite looks from the 2017 Emmy Awards

On the 69th Emmy Awards’ arrivals red carpet, there were trends to spot (silver metallics, mermaid-tail hems), young sartorial standouts to keep an eye on (“Stranger Things” cast, we’re talking to you) and judgment to pass in both directions (Zoe Kravitz’s Dior haute couture rainbow feather dress gets high marks, while Rachel Bloom’s off-the-rack-and-destined-for-RealReal Gucci dress not so much).

With the first major awards show of the season in the rearview mirror, I sat down with The Times’ Jesse Goddard today to recap the evening through the fashion lens and discuss what clues, if any, might help us handicap the designer-dress derby that unspools between now and the Oscars in 2018.

Check out our conversation above and see our photo gallery of best- and worst-dressed looks from the Emmys.

