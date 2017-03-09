Accordion-style pleats make the best fashion music for the season

Accordion-style pleats are having a major moment. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at photos of fashion influencers on Instagram. Draped from delicate fabrics, the new iterations on the accordion pleat can create delicate, feminine silhouettes or strong standout looks. Here we share a handful of pleated tops, dresses and skirts from designers and fashion labels for your springtime inspiration.
Jason Wu
Jason Wu’s Resort ’17 blood orange and soft pink color-blocked fit-bodice cocktail dress with raw edges and a sunburst accordion sharp-pleated skirt. $2,495. Net-a-Porter.com.
Balenciaga’s flowy georgette royal-blue banded-collar blouse sports frill trim and full-length accordion pleated bishop cape-like sleeves. (This Resort ’17 top is also available in black.) $1,765. BergdorfGoodman.com.
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney’s two-piece Melody skirt and Viviana top are made with Lurex gold fabric with triple layers on skirt and a cross-tie halter at the neck and ruffled detail at the hip. $2,035 for the Melody skirt and $1,545 for the Viviana top. StellaMcCartney.com.
MSGM
MSGM’s fresh diamond-designed blue-and-white-print, jewel-necked sleeveless top with separate fully accordion-pleated midi-length skirt. The top has a delicate mini-tie in the back. Top, $425; skirt, $700. Nordstrom.com.
Fendi
Fendi’s sumptuous poppy-red-and-milk-white-checked plissé silk crepe de chine midi-dress showcases a wide open back with cascading halter-neck ties. $3,450. Net-a-Porter.com.
Phillip Lim
A swirling alabaster sunburst twill trapeze accordion-pleated dress by 3.1 Phillip Lim with black contrast straps that loop through rings before falling into long back tiebacks. $950. SaksFifthAvenue.com.
Public School
With white faux suspenders appliquéd over a gray rib-knit crewneck T-shirt bodice, Public School’s Aislyn short-sleeve dress has a lower skirt of white and navy crepe accordion pleats. $675. Barneys.com.
