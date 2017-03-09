Accordion-style pleats make the best fashion music for the season

Accordion-style pleats are having a major moment. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at photos of fashion influencers on Instagram. Draped from delicate fabrics, the new iterations on the accordion pleat can create delicate, feminine silhouettes or strong standout looks. Here we share a handful of pleated tops, dresses and skirts from designers and fashion labels for your springtime inspiration.

Jason Wu

Jason Wu’s Resort ’17 blood orange and soft pink color-blocked fit-bodice cocktail dress with raw edges and a sunburst accordion sharp-pleated skirt. $2,495. Net-a-Porter.com.

Jason Wu two-tone pleated crinkled-chiffon midi dress. Jason Wu / Net-a-Porter Jason Wu two-tone pleated crinkled-chiffon midi dress. Jason Wu two-tone pleated crinkled-chiffon midi dress. (Jason Wu / Net-a-Porter)

Balenciaga

Balenciaga’s flowy georgette royal-blue banded-collar blouse sports frill trim and full-length accordion pleated bishop cape-like sleeves. (This Resort ’17 top is also available in black.) $1,765. BergdorfGoodman.com.

Balenciaga pleated crepe blouse. Balenciaga / Bergdorf Goodman Balenciaga pleated crepe blouse. Balenciaga pleated crepe blouse. (Balenciaga / Bergdorf Goodman)

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney’s two-piece Melody skirt and Viviana top are made with Lurex gold fabric with triple layers on skirt and a cross-tie halter at the neck and ruffled detail at the hip. $2,035 for the Melody skirt and $1,545 for the Viviana top. StellaMcCartney.com.

Stella McCartney two-piece Melody skirt and Viviana top. Stella McCartney Stella McCartney two-piece Melody skirt and Viviana top. Stella McCartney two-piece Melody skirt and Viviana top. (Stella McCartney)

MSGM

MSGM’s fresh diamond-designed blue-and-white-print, jewel-necked sleeveless top with separate fully accordion-pleated midi-length skirt. The top has a delicate mini-tie in the back. Top, $425; skirt, $700. Nordstrom.com.

MSGM top with separate accordion-pleated midi-length skirt. MSGM / Nordstrom MSGM top with separate accordion-pleated midi-length skirt. MSGM top with separate accordion-pleated midi-length skirt. (MSGM / Nordstrom)

Fendi

Fendi’s sumptuous poppy-red-and-milk-white-checked plissé silk crepe de chine midi-dress showcases a wide open back with cascading halter-neck ties. $3,450. Net-a-Porter.com.

Fendi tie-back plissé silk crepe de chine midi dress. Fendi / Net-a-Porter Fendi tie-back plissé silk crepe de chine midi dress. Fendi tie-back plissé silk crepe de chine midi dress. (Fendi / Net-a-Porter)

Phillip Lim

A swirling alabaster sunburst twill trapeze accordion-pleated dress by 3.1 Phillip Lim with black contrast straps that loop through rings before falling into long back tiebacks. $950. SaksFifthAvenue.com.

3.1 Phillip Lim pleated open-back maxi dress. Phillip Lim / Saks Fifth Avenue 3.1 Phillip Lim pleated open-back maxi dress. 3.1 Phillip Lim pleated open-back maxi dress. (Phillip Lim / Saks Fifth Avenue)

Public School

With white faux suspenders appliquéd over a gray rib-knit crewneck T-shirt bodice, Public School’s Aislyn short-sleeve dress has a lower skirt of white and navy crepe accordion pleats. $675. Barneys.com.

Public School Aislyn short-sleeve dress. Public School / Barneys Public School Aislyn short-sleeve dress. Public School Aislyn short-sleeve dress. (Public School / Barneys)

Caption Dior Addict Lacquer Stick Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup, demonstrates the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick. Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup, demonstrates the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick. Caption Dior Addict Lacquer Stick Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup, demonstrates the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick. Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup, demonstrates the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick. Caption The snow just keeps coming at mammoth More than 500 inches have piled up at the Eastern Sierra resort. More than 500 inches have piled up at the Eastern Sierra resort. Caption How to fold a fitted sheet Stephanie McDonald, co-founder of bedding maker Authenticty 50, demonstrates a technique for folding a fitted sheet. Stephanie McDonald, co-founder of bedding maker Authenticty 50, demonstrates a technique for folding a fitted sheet. Caption The duvet burrito roll trick Stephanie and Jimmy McDonald, co-founders of bedding maker Authenticty 50, demonstrate their duvet burrito roll trick - a quick and easy way to fit a duvet into its slipcover. Stephanie and Jimmy McDonald, co-founders of bedding maker Authenticty 50, demonstrate their duvet burrito roll trick - a quick and easy way to fit a duvet into its slipcover. Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews.

image@latimes.com

@latimesimage

ALSO

Rihanna's Puma collaboration earns a Paris Fashion Week gold star

Greg Lauren and Moncler launch a scruffy-meets-puffy capsule collection during Paris Fashion Week

Comme des Garçons' Paris Fashion Week show? It's a riddle wrapped in packing peanuts and topped with steel wool