Alexandra Shipp keeps looking at the future while continuing to make a name for herself in Hollywood

Alexandra Shipp has worn many hats, some more fashionable than others, while juggling her acting gigs and life in Los Angeles.

During a recent phone interview, “The X-Men: Dark Phoenix” star listed some of her previous L.A. jobs. “I worked at PacSun,” she said. “I was a mobile pet groomer. I worked at a woman’s clothing store off Larchmont. I was a live-in nanny.”

The actress paused. “That was beautiful, but I was like, ‘I keep falling in love with these children, and then they don’t need me.’ And that’s really soul-crushing.”

Equally disheartening was her initial introduction to Hollywood. After landing a role in 2009’s “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel,” Shipp moved to Los Angeles from her hometown of Phoenix, but the reality of Tinseltown soon set in for the actress, who was 17 at the time.

Alexandra Shipp at the Women In Film/Max Mara Face of the Future dinner on Feb. 21 during Milan Fashion Week in Italy. Lodovico Colli di Felizzano / WWD/REX/Shutterstock

“It was daunting,” she said. “I was going on auditions, and everyone in those rooms looked like me. And no one was nice. It’s a competitive town.” After five years of hustling as an actress, Shipp decided it was time to find another source of income, which led to her list of part-time gigs.

Those days are behind her thanks to roles on TV and the big screen such as her work in 2014’s “Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B” and 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton.” Those projects were followed by her role in this year’s indie darling “Love, Simon.” Shipp now has a slew of projects slated for release next year, including the “Shaft” reboot with Samuel L. Jackson and “A Dog’s Way Home” with Ashley Judd. Also, Shipp will reprise her role as Storm in “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” the follow-up to 2016’s “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

Actress Alexandra Shipp is the new Max Mara Face of the Future. Max Mara

One role, however, that’s newer for the 26-year-old is that of Hollywood starlet. Shipp will have a chance to explore it during Italian fashion brand Max Mara’s private cocktail party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on June 12 before she takes center stage the next night at Women in Film’s Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills. She will receive the Max Mara Face of the Future award. “It means a lot,” Shipp said. “It’s the first time I’m ever receiving an award and it’s the first time someone who is mixed or black is being given this award.”

She hasn’t quite decided what she’ll wear to the event, but it’s safe to bet it will be something from Max Mara. Shipp regularly works with stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson to select sleek and sophisticated looks to wear for the red carpet. However, she said her personal style couldn’t be more different. “I get a little rambunctious,” Shipp said. “I like bright colors and patterns. So I usually look like I robbed a clown.”

Shipp said her style is often an homage to the past. She’s “all about shoulder pads,” especially after her first “X-Men” film took place in the ’80s, and lately she has been getting into ’90s styles because the next “X-Men” film is set during that time period. “I have an onslaught of platform shoes that, I guess, haven’t made their way back into style yet,” she said, “but I love them. I love feeling like a Spice Girl.

“I definitely need a stylist,” Shipp continued, “because, otherwise, I’d be like, ‘We’re going to mix the plaid with the polka dot, and then we’re going to throw on a rainbow headband with some go-go boots.’”

Alexandra Shipp (Abby), from left, Nick Robinson (Simon) and Katherine Langford (Leah) in "Love, Simon." Twentieth Century Fox

All jokes aside, she said her style has matured some. “As I get older, I want to look a little more chic,” Shipp said. “It’s fun to be able to dress up.” And no question, access to her pick of Max Mara pieces is a perk of receiving the Face of the Future honor. “I have this camel coat with fringe that I saw at the fashion show when I was in Milan,” Shipp said.

As for her film work, Shipp has relished the opportunity to work alongside powerhouse women such as Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence in the “X-Men” franchise. “I’m excited that I get to be in the same room as them let alone the same movie,” Shipp said, adding that she also learned plenty from observing Judd on the set of “A Dog’s Way Home.” “She’s got a lot of strength,” Shipp said of Judd. “She is a survivor.”

“Love, Simon,” a coming-of-age dramedy about a gay teenager, helped Shipp realize the power of filmmaking. “It meant everything for me to be a part of that movie,” she said. “I got a chance to be a part of a conversation that’s not only changed people’s minds but saved people’s lives.” The experience has inspired her to think beyond acting. “I’d like to expand my artistic chops,” Shipp said, adding that she’s interested in producing and writing. “Hopefully, in the future, I can curate content and make movies that represent everyone.”

