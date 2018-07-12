Apiece Apart founders bring their sophisticated and minimalist cult women's line to SoCal pop-up

“The women who come to us want to feel comfortable. They want to feel interesting, and they want to feel cool,” said Hout, gesturing toward form-flattering offerings ranging from the cropped high-rise Merida pant ($295) to the Hyacinth Pom Pom sweater ($450) hand-woven by women in Peru (“Sourcing is very important to us,” said Cramer) and the Isla wide-leg jumpsuit ($395), a bestseller from the start. (“It does all the things we set out to do,” Cramer added. “It’s comfortable. It’s easy, and anyone can fit into this. My 90-year-old grandmother, Peggy, wears it. She’s my style star.”)