Barbie adds a tiny — and we mean tiny — selection of Rodarte dresses to her designer wardrobe

Unlike some of the previous designer collaborations, though, the dolls rocking Rodarte aren’t being offered for sale but instead will simply inhabit the toy maker’s social media account, as perhaps a reminder that girls can grow up to be anything they want — including high-profile, critically acclaimed fashion designers whose work appears not just on the runway and the red carpet but also on the movie screen (they created costumes for “Black Swan”), the opera stage (for the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s production of “Don Giovanni”) and museum galleries (a three-month-long Rodarte exhibition opens at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., next month).