Barbie adds a tiny — and we mean tiny — selection of Rodarte dresses to her designer wardrobe

Barbie, the pint-sized fashion plate whose closet is filled with designer duds from brands such as Givenchy, Dior, Oscar de la Renta and Moschino, has added a tiny — and we mean tiny — selection of Rodarte dresses to her wardrobe.
Officially announced Wednesday on the @barbiestyle Instagram account, the diminutive dresses are scaled-down versions of looks from the spring and summer 2018 runway collection designer sisters that Kate and Laura Mulleavy presented in Paris in June 2017.
The dolls dolled-up in Rodarte are, appropriately enough, from the Fashionista line, which Mattel launched in 2016 to offer more diverse body types — including tall, petite and curvy.
Unlike some of the previous designer collaborations, though, the dolls rocking Rodarte aren’t being offered for sale but instead will simply inhabit the toy maker’s social media account, as perhaps a reminder that girls can grow up to be anything they want — including high-profile, critically acclaimed fashion designers whose work appears not just on the runway and the red carpet but also on the movie screen (they created costumes for “Black Swan”), the opera stage (for the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s production of “Don Giovanni”) and museum galleries (a three-month-long Rodarte exhibition opens at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., next month).
And, while we’re on the topic of doll-meets-designer collaborations, are we the only one who thinks the time might be ripe to get man-bun Ken into some glammed-up mini-Gucci by Alessandro Michele? Perhaps if designer-look Barbie has anything to do with it.