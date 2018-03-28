Broccoli magazine founder talks retro inspiration, creative storytelling and cat-run dispensaries

We had a circulation of 20,000 for the first issue, and the print run is still kind of the same [for issue No. 2]. But we're expanding a lot more overseas, which is kind of the interesting result from the first issue. Because of legalization issues in the U.S., there would be interest [here], but we started hearing from women in Hong Kong, South Africa and India. We have a stockist in Latvia now! It was so fascinating to hear from all these women and learn about how cannabis fits into their lives where they live and how the culture is there and seeing all these shared interests, ethics and morals appear. The emergence of this community has been really special to witness.