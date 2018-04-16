Rapper Cardi B pays tribute to '90s girl group TLC with her onstage Coachella look

With a hit new record and her first child on the way, Bronx rapper Cardi B was every part the modern feminist as she hit the stage at the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival in Indio on Sunday night.

During an energetic performance, Cardi B, who is expecting with with her fiancé, Migos rapper Offset, didn’t let her pregnancy hold her back from her signature twerking moves to hits from her newly released album, the Billboard 200 chart-topping “Invasion of Privacy,” which has already shattered Apple Music’s record with more than 100 million streams.

Cardi B, center, and her dancers onstage during the first weekend of the 2018 Coachella Arts and Music Festival. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times

The rapper and social media phenom was joined on stage by a crew of limber backup dancers as well as surprise guests including Kehlani, 21 Savage, YG, G-Eazy and Chance the Rapper.

After revealing her growing belly during a “Saturday Night Live” performance earlier this month in which she wore a figure-hugging ruched gown, the “Bodak Yellow” singer flaunted her baby bump at Coachella in an all-white outfit consisting of high-waisted wide-leg pants with sheer lace panel details, worn with a mesh-covered corset top and a long coat.

BhUujfpBxBE

It was as much the look of a young, empowered woman rising to the top in a male-dominated industry as it was a nod to TLC, the trailblazing ’90s R&B all-female trio who helped pave the way before her.

Earlier in the day, Cardi B dropped a hint on the inspiration behind her monochrome onstage look with an Instagram post of TLC members Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, at the 1996 Grammy Awards. In the photo, the trio sported their own individual riffs on matching white pants, top and jacket ensembles.

Bhm6RN9hwm0

With her hair pulled up in three high pony tails and side-swept bangs framing her face — a style favored by Lopes — Cardi B’s statement-making look was a celebration of the deceased artist’s cartoonish, boundary-pushing style. (Now, anyone remember the condom wrapper that covered a lens of Left Eye’s glasses?).

On Saturday night, Cardi B opted for a decidedly more colorful ensemble at designer Jeremy Scott’s annual Coachella bash.

Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi B stepped out in a graphic Versace blouse and pants splashed with a Marilyn Monroe and James Dean print, worn with matching boots.

Support our journalism Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.

image@latimes.com

For fashion news, follow us at @latimesimage on Twitter.