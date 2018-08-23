The designer behind Christy Dawn takes an ethical, eco-friendly approach to her L.A.-made line

The 31-year-old model-turned-designer now oversees a business where that fashion fantasy has unfolded. Baskauskas has 34 employees working in a high-ceiling, 12,000-square-foot manufacturing, design and office space in downtown Los Angeles, which the team moved into last year. Some of the employees have acquired a taste for the kombucha on tap. In the back of the space, there are foosball and ping-pong tables for staff tournaments that include trophies and celebratory lunches. The employees also are invited to movie screenings — a recent showing was the documentary “Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead” — where they’re often served glasses of green juice. In contrast to the sweatshop scenarios that play out across the fashion industry, Baskauskas says she’s proud to say that her employees are paid more than a living a wage.