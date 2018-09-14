Cole Haan teams up with stylists Karla Welch, Erin Walsh and Simone Harouche on limited-edition shoes

Walsh, a former fashion editor known for a playful and polished aesthetic, said, “Throughout the process, I continuously asked questions like, ‘Is there consistency in color? Is there an interesting texture play? What’s the juxtaposition here?’ And most importantly, ‘Is it surprising?’ Do you think when you look at it, ‘Gosh, I really need that.’ I wanted to design shoes that played within the masculine and feminine, whimsical and refined, and I think we were able to do that.”