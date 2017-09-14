Fall fashion alert: Corduroy, an unsexy staple of cooler months, is returning with 1970s flair

It might not be the sexiest of fabrics, but corduroy’s sleek nostalgia nonetheless reappears most autumns as the weather transitions from warm to cooler, if not cold, temperatures. (And yes, it might require several more weeks before we get to that point here in sunny L.A.)

With its ever-present nod to ’70s chic this year, corduroy finds itself morphed into skirts (mini or midi), culottes, pants (wide leg or slim), jackets, blazers, coats, hats and shoes. (On a side note: Though we call it corduroy here, in parts of Europe, the fabric is still called Manchester cloth; that European name comes from the northern British city where much of early corduroy cloth was made.)

This season, designers and brands give us a fresh, updated take on the traditional sturdy corduroy cloth, and we invite you to take a look.

Marc Jacobs

(Marc Jacobs)

Muted earth-colored chevron stripes and crisp pleats encompass Marc Jacobs’ cotton-corduroy 1970s-inspired A-line skirt. $595. www.nordstrom.com

Rag & Bone

(Rag & Bone)

Rag & Bone’s navy Drea corduroy ankle boot offer a round toe, horizontally covered block heel and a back silver zipper. $525. www.neimanmarcus.com

Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh

(Barneys)

This street-smart oversized black wide-wale cotton-corduroy crop varsity jacket is appliqued with gray and white flocked “W” patches, diagonal-striped sleeves and white embroidery at front. $1,335. www.barneys.com

Balenciaga’s sleek emerald-green cotton-corduroy military-style mid-length trench coat has an oversized point collar, two front side pockets, a concealed front button and an adjustable wrap waist belt. $2,250. www.brownsfashion.com

Gucci

(Gucci)

A pair of Gucci terra-cotta-brown multicolored floral-patterned corduroy high-rise cropped flared trousers pairs happily with a bright blue-lagoon corduroy single-breasted, long-sleeve form-fit blazer jacket. $1,500 (pants) and $2,700 (blazer). www.neimanmarcus.com

Etro

(ETRO)

Made of cotton corduroy, this creative, floral, oversized Etro jacket features an asymmetrical shearling collar, full-length sleeves and colorful banded bottom. $3,840. Special order only at Etro Beverly Hills, (310) 248-2855.

Brunello Cucinelli

(Brunello Cucinelli)

Brunello Cucinelli’s luxurious-yet-casual ecru cotton and cashmere corduroy pants flow with modern wide lines. A D-ring belt subtly gathers and tightens the waist. $1,495. www.brunellocucinelli.com

Isabel Marant

(Isabel Marant)

Isabel Marant’s oversized pale-green cotton corduroy pants are slightly slouchy and slightly masculine with an adjustable drawstring gathered waistband and diagonal side pockets. $450. www.isabelmarant.com

Rag & Bone

(Rag & Bone)

Rag & Bone’s rust-colored corduroy-embossed calf suede Marilyn baseball cap has a five-panel construction, matte black adjustable back buckle and a button on top. $150. www.ragandbone.com

Cedrick Charlier

(SSense)

Cedrick Charlier’s dusty pink corduroy slip-on sneakers boast a round toe, thick white rubber sole, tonal stitching and a giant corduroy bow at vamp. $345. www.ssense.com

