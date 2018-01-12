White, light and bright: A look at the standout style at the annual Critics' Choice Awards

Anyone wondering if the black-dress blackout of Sunday night’s Golden Globes was going to continue through the entire awards season only had four nights to ponder the possibility. That’s because the stars descending on Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar on Thursday seemed to put the issue to rest, some hitting the arrivals blue (yes, blue) carpet in white and off-white dresses, others in pale shades of pink or purple and some enthusiastically embracing bright, bold colors. Best supporting actress winner Allison Janney was in a blue Michael Cinco number, and Nicole Kidman wore a fuchsia frock from Valentino, to name just two.

Thursday night’s memorable women in white included Angelina Jolie in a custom Ralph & Russo dress with an asymmetrical hem and a feathered strapless neckline; Kate Bosworth in a lace Brock Collection dress with a sculptural ruffle at the waist; and Greta Gerwig in a pleated Fendi frock with a heart-shaped embellishment that appeared to float over her decolletage.

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP / Getty Images (left and center) and Frazer Harrison / Getty Images (right) The colorful contingent included Nicole Kidman (in Valentino), from left, Kiernan Shipka (in Delpozo) and Yara Shahidi (in Giambattista Valli). The colorful contingent included Nicole Kidman (in Valentino), from left, Kiernan Shipka (in Delpozo) and Yara Shahidi (in Giambattista Valli). (Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP / Getty Images (left and center) and Frazer Harrison / Getty Images (right))

Other stunners in white included Saoirse Ronan (in Michael Kors Collection), Emma Roberts (in a sleek strapless Giorgio Armani dress), Diane Kruger (in custom Vera Wang Collection) and Alison Brie (in Roberto Cavalli). Adding to the lightness were dresses in a pale palette that fits somewhere between nude (Heidi Klum in a sequin-covered Georges Hobieka dress) and blush pink (Rachel Brosnahan in Zuhair Murad).

In addition to the pops of bold color mentioned above, another thing we noticed on the arrivals carpet Thursday night was a distinct dash of Old Hollywood glamour. Perhaps the best examples of the evening came by way of Mary J. Blige in a bronze and gold iridescent sequin strapless gown by Vivienne Westwood Couture and Laurie Metcalf’s pale-blue Cristina Ottaviano gown.

