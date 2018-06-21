Cynthia Rowley brings swimwear, 'casual, cool' fashion offerings to spring/summer outpost in Malibu

Now Rowley, whose clothes have been worn recently by Issa Rae, Connie Britton, Whitney Port and others, is leading the charge on what she calls “nomadic retail” — hence her appearance in Malibu in early April. Rowley was visiting in celebration of the opening of her pop-up at Malibu Lumber Yard, 3939 Cross Creek Road. The temporary Westside store, which follows last summer’s L.A.-area pop-up in Culver City, will be up through the end of August. Selections at the Malibu store are priced at $80 to $600.