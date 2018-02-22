Geena Davis, David Yurman brand seek change with new documentary looking at gender in Hollywood

The David Yurman brand, which has crafted luxury jewelry since 1980, has long been a proponent of female empowerment. The brand's ethics and commitment to gender parity make it a natural fit to partner with the documentary. According to the company, 75% of the David Yurman executive committee is made up of women, and the company is almost 70% female. The jewelry brand is described by co-founder Sybil Yurman — who wasn't in attendance at the dinner — in a media release as "a company of women, led by women and co-founded by a woman." (At the dinner, each guest was given a David Yurman cable bracelet and a copy of the coffee-table book "David Yurman: Cable.")