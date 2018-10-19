DJ Khaled opens up about Jay-Z and Beyoncé, his son Asahd and his recent Jordan Brand collaboration

And that’s what the Grammy-nominated mega-producer and WW (formerly Weight Watchers) spokesman was doing late last month in L.A. at Shoe Palace on Melrose Avenue, promoting a sneaker collaboration with Nike’s Jordan Brand. For the occasion, Khaled dressed for comfort in a white Air Jordan tracksuit and he couldn’t help but mention how his royal blue shoes — Air Jordan IIIs originally released in 1988 — stood out against the white fabric that went to his ankles. (The color combo also matches his blue Rolls-Royce.)