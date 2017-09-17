2017 Emmy Awards red carpet: A sea of silver, a splash of the mermaid-tail hem and a 'Stranger Things' home run

Silver seemed to be the precious metal of choice for those seeking Emmy gold at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Among the most head-turning takes on the metallic trend were Sarah Paulson’s fresh off the New York Fashion Week runway Carolina Herrera dress for spring and summer 2018 and Tracee Ellis Ross’ Chanel haute couture number that was a sea of silver crystals up top and white feathers down below.

Other notable silver stunners included Laverne Cox in Naeem Khan, Regina King in a fall 2017 Galia Lahav haute couture gown and Anna Chlumsky in a form-fitting liquid silver gown custom made for her by Sachin & Babi.

“I asked them for something in the precious-metal-that-could-be-mined-from-the-earth vein,” she said on the red carpet, and the label delivered to great effect.

Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times In the swim with the mermaid-tail hem were, from left, Priyanka Chopra (in Balmain), Padma Lakshmi (in Christian Siriano) and Samantha Bee (in Rubin Singer). In the swim with the mermaid-tail hem were, from left, Priyanka Chopra (in Balmain), Padma Lakshmi (in Christian Siriano) and Samantha Bee (in Rubin Singer). (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Perennial best-dressed lister Priyanka Chopra wore a curve-hugging white Balmain gown with silver embroidered embellishments and a mermaid-tail hem, making her a trend two-fer because that dress silhouette seemed to be having a moment. Of course, Sofia Vergara — wearing Mark Zunino — hardly hits a red carpet in anything but a mermaid hem. But others in the swim this year included Felicity Huffman, Padma Lakshmi, Ruby Modine and Samantha Bee in a custom emerald Rubin Singer gown with a plunging neckline.

Our picks for best- and worst-dressed on the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet »

Another attendee hitting the red carpet in an emerald-green gown with a plunging neckline was Shailene Woodley in a custom green velvet gown from Ralph Lauren Collection. Deep décolletage wasn’t as prevalent as it has been in past seasons though there was a noticeable trendlet of red gowns with plunging necklines. Among the ladies in red were Nicole Kidman in a grenadine silk gazar pleated bodice Calvin Klein by Appointment dress, Yvonne Strahovski and Heidi Klum.

The ACLU blue ribbon

Two other things stood out on Sunday night’s red carpet. One was the folded blue ribbon that appeared on the lapels of attendees Lakshmi, Riz Ahmed, Judith Light, Matt Walsh, Kathryn Hahn and Kumail Nanjiani among others, worn as a symbol of support for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times "Stranger Things" actors Finn Wolfhard, from left, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin were among the night's sartorial standouts. "Stranger Things" actors Finn Wolfhard, from left, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin were among the night's sartorial standouts. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

The other was the serious style being rocked by the younger attendees. It was almost a given that “Stranger Things” Millie Bobby Brown would hit a red-carpet home run in Calvin Klein — she was seen front row at the label’s recent New York Fashion Week show. She wore an ivory silk crepe and tulle dress with ivory bandanna tie that made her look every inch a princess.

But it was her co-stars who really rose to the occasion. Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin hit the red carpet as fashion tour de force: Wolfhard in a black Prada tuxedo; Schnapp in a blue velvet double-breasted shawl collar tuxedo jacket with gold braid detail; Matarazzo in a three-piece suit, purple tie and pocket-square flair; and McLaughlin in a purple floral jacquard shawl collar tuxedo jacket. Of course, this made the kids of “Stranger Things” some of our favorite fashionable things from this year’s Emmy Awards red carpet.

adam.tschorn@latimes.com

For more musings on all things fashion and style, follow me at @ARTschorn.

ALSO:

Nicole Kidman on aging in Hollywood and the success of 'Big Little Lies'

NYFW: Top spring 2018 trends include bra tops, Americana and sunny yellow

The 2016 Emmys red carpet was a jewel box of color and sparkle — with a slice of lemon yellow