Emmys fashion: Enthusiasm for bright hues and a penchant for pants stand out on the red carpet

Other head-turners in candy-colored clothes were Regina King in a curve-hugging chartreuse strapless gown with a graceful arc of fabric across the breastbone; Tatiana Maslany in a custom lime green and black jumpsuit; and Leslie Jones in a custom iridescent pantsuit that seemed to waver between silver and pink depending on the light — all by the color-loving designer Christian Siriano, who also gets credit for one of the night’s hands-down stunners, Angela Sarafyan’s black, crystal-studded strapless gown.