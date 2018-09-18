Emmys fashion: Enthusiasm for bright hues and a penchant for pants stand out on the red carpet

Maybe it was an unconscious effort to beat the Monday night blues, but the most noticeable trend on the 70th Emmy Awards red — well, make that gold — carpet was an emphasis on bright, bold and otherwise unusual (at least for an awards show) colors ranging from Dakota Fanning’s jade-green pleated chiffon crossover Dior dress with a tied back to Tracee Ellis Ross’ voluminous fuchsia Valentino gown.
Other head-turners in candy-colored clothes were Regina King in a curve-hugging chartreuse strapless gown with a graceful arc of fabric across the breastbone; Tatiana Maslany in a custom lime green and black jumpsuit; and Leslie Jones in a custom iridescent pantsuit that seemed to waver between silver and pink depending on the light — all by the color-loving designer Christian Siriano, who also gets credit for one of the night’s hands-down stunners, Angela Sarafyan’s black, crystal-studded strapless gown.
Prabal Gurung, another designer known for his love of bold color, gets the credit for Allison Janney’s eye-popping purple sequin-covered number as well as Tiffany Haddish’s boldly color-blocked red, blue, green and yellow gown, which, she told E!’s Giuliana Rancic, had been custom-made to incorporate the colors of the Eritrean flag as an homage to her father.
There was a noticeable number of women wearing pants at this year’s Emmy Awards arrivals. In addition to Jones and Maslany, standouts in the trouser-clad department included Issa Rae in a custom pale-blue silk V-neck Vera Wang jumpsuit with a split-away skirt and hand-sewn, crystal-embellished bodice; Felicity Huffman in a double-breasted suit; Amanda Crew in a silver pantsuit worn over what appeared to be a blue tube top; and perennial awards-show pants-wearer Evan Rachel Wood, who brought along as her guest activist Amanda Nguyen, a recent Nobel Peace Prize nominee for creating the Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights.
Wood also sported a blue ribbon on the lapel of her custom, floor-length Altuzarra black tuxedo coat with satin lapels and tuxedo high-waisted pants in support of the ACLU and its fight to reunite immigrant families separated at the border.
Although she managed to highlight two causes in a single trip down the gold carpet, she couldn’t hold a candle to a fellow pants-clad attendee, “black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis, who turned out wearing a custom black and red Nike sweatshirt with a crystal-covered “swoosh” logo.
“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” she said.