Emmys: Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley keep it in the 'This Is Us' family at Entertainment Weekly party

Justin Hartley isn’t likely to be seen alongside Parker Bates or Logan Shroyer in an episode of the TV show “This Is Us,” nominated for drama series at this year’s Emmys. After all, the three actors play the same character, Kevin Pearson, but at different ages. Yet there they all were, together, at Entertainment Weekly’s Sept. 15 pre-Emmy celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.
Spotting Hartley near the entry, Bates dashed over to say hello. Later in the party, Shroyer and Hartley posed for pictures together.
Nominated in the lead actor in a drama category for the same show, Sterling K. Brown could also be spotted with his childhood and teen counterparts, Lonnie Chavis and Niles Fitch. The hit show’s many other children turned up too, and included Faithe Herman, Eris Baker, Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Hannah Ziele.
TV stars and other industry VIPs packed the hotel, grabbing drinks at the bar, gathering around the swimming pool deck or, like Emmy nominee Sarah Paulson of “American Horror Story” and Elizabeth Reaser of “Grey’s Anatomy,” ducking into a banquette.
In between mingling, guests snapped photos of themselves on a swing inside a rose-covered gazebo, built by party sponsor L’Oreal Paris, which also stocked the ladies room with lip gloss and mascara, and offered gift bags to departing guests.
Others in attendance were Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer of “Stranger Things,” supporting actress in a comedy nominee Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live,” Busy Philipps of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Laverne Cox of “Orange Is the New Black,” Malin Akerman of “Billions,” Sarah Hyland of “Modern Family,” Garcelle Beauvais of “The Jamie Foxx Show” and many more.