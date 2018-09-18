Emmys: 'Mrs. Maisel' creator Amy Sherman-Palladino enjoys a victory lap at the revamped Governors Ball

How could anyone miss Amy Sherman-Palladino at the Governors Ball? At the official after-party for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, she strode onto the rooftop Event Deck at L.A. Live in Los Angeles in her top hat and fuchsia-lined tailcoat. She’d won that night both for comedy writing and directing, and later ascended the stage when “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” captured the award for comedy series.