Emmys: 'Mrs. Maisel' creator Amy Sherman-Palladino enjoys a victory lap at the revamped Governors Ball

How could anyone miss Amy Sherman-Palladino at the Governors Ball? At the official after-party for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, she strode onto the rooftop Event Deck at L.A. Live in Los Angeles in her top hat and fuchsia-lined tailcoat. She’d won that night both for comedy writing and directing, and later ascended the stage when “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” captured the award for comedy series.
After admitting she felt “a little overwhelmed,” Sherman-Palladino said she was especially happy to see Alex Borstein win the supporting actress award. She said she’d already figured Rachel Brosnahan, who soon joined the group, would win in the lead actress category.
Themed “Emmys Under the Stars,” the ball featured hundreds of lights suspended overhead that continually changed colors. In the center of the venue, an orchestra played on a revolving platform, while a singer performed on the top level.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen chatted across a table with Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney.
Guests streamed by to congratulate Legend on his win last week at the Creative Arts Emmys as an executive producer for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” a win that pushed him into EGOT status — as a Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner.
How did it feel to be an EGOT? “It’s incredible,” said the recording superstar.
“Be happy for me that I was nominated,” said Trevor Noah, up for variety talk series. The host of “The Daily Show” said the night’s winner — John Oliver of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” — was his inspiration, demonstrating that someone with a foreign accent could have a successful show in the U.S. talking about politics.
This year, instead of assigning tables for a formal seated dinner, the Governor’s Ball divided the party space into sections, so guests could mix and mingle. Tables in varying sizes, as well as sofas, were available, but much of the crowd simply moved from conversation to conversation.
Instead of the usual four-course meal, party-goers had their choice of passed hors d’oeuvres and buffet tables offering 35 different dishes, and for those with a sweet tooth, the Lindt Chocolate company kept canisters topped up with white, milk and dark chocolate truffles.
Benedict Cumberbatch was among those spotted in Showtime’s section. Jeff Daniels could be seen carrying his Emmy into the Netflix section, having won for his role in “Godless.” Daniels said he appreciated the validation, especially at this stage of his career, and then acknowledged Scott Frank, the show’s creator, writer and director.