Emmys: Henry Winkler, 'Game of Thrones' wins feted at HBO after-party

A crowd gathered around Henry Winkler at the HBO reception following the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. Having won an Emmy for his supporting role in the comedy series “Barry,” he smiled broadly as he shook hands with all those who came by.
So how did it feel to get a standing ovation?
“I was only kind of present,” he said, “but I’ll tell you something. I’m very thrilled. I’m so happy. I’ve been nominated a lot and I never got out of my chair. Tonight I stood up and got out of my chair. Then on Wednesday, we go back to work. So that’s an award in itself.”
Considering that actors in “Barry” and “Westworld” won awards and “Game of Thrones” took the honor for outstanding drama series, a jubilant mood prevailed at this party.
Flashbulbs popped around HBO CEO Richard Plepler and “Game of Throne” showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, while not far away, George R. R. Martin, author of the book series, sat with friends.
FULL EMMYS COVERAGE: Live updates | Winners list | Show highlights
Aside from the abundant buffets, HBO’s after-party offered a makeup station for those seeking touch-ups, as well as a lively dance floor, where it was a good idea to keep your distance from women wearing voluminous skirts, such as Angela Sarafyan of “Westworld” in her glamorous, beaded Christian Siriano number.
Celebrities continued to arrive late into the night. Jon Huertas of the Emmy-nominated drama series “This is Us” said he was happy for HBO. “I love ‘Game of Thrones.’ It’s nice to be even in the running with a show like that… to be the same realm as these storytelling giants. It’s a great place to be.”
Just as she was about to ascend the stairs to the party, Adina Porter, nominated for her supporting role in ”American Horror Story” said it was no matter that she didn’t win. “I’ll forever be an Emmy-nominated actress,” she said. “Before it was great that I was a working actor and now, I’m Emmy-nominated. It’s fabulous.”