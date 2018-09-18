Emmys fashion trends: Pants and pantsuits rule the arrivals gold carpet

Overturning the sartorial stereotype besetting Silicon Valley, Amanda Crew and Suzanne Cryer from the HBO comedy series of the same name brought a heavy dose of rock ’n’ roll style to the arrivals red carpet with their shiny silver suits. While Crew layered a blue tube top under her sparkly jacket, Cryer offset the bright red floral trim on her suit with a black shirt (albeit one unbuttoned to her navel).