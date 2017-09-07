Want to be a style winner? Add some razzle-dazzle to your life with these blingy pieces

It’s Emmys time. That means the usual round of Southern California awards shows are beginning to hand out various shiny statuettes. (This weekend, it’s the Creative Arts Emmys, while the Primetime Emmys will air live Sept. 17.)

But don’t worry if an Emmy doesn’t end up on your home shelf. You can still do the high-shine glimmer-and-glam look with similar bright, shiny and happy tones in your fall wardrobe.

Sophia Webster, a British accessories and shoe designer who often uses metallic material, glitter and shine in her collections, says a shiny glow can make clothes and accessories appear more special. “What better way to fight off the fall/winter blues than with a sparkly pair of heels,” she says.

Webster says she started to put high-shine embellishments on her shoes and bags for evening collections. Some of her signature crystal-encrusted pieces, specifically her Clara clutch and Rosalind crystal heels, Webster says, “are red carpet faves as they really catch the light and take strong images. And they feel very luxurious.”

Here, designers and brands offer clothes, accessories and home goods that lend a certain glow and, in the end, make everyone a winner.

