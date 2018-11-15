Rejuvenate your skin with the latest skin-care remedies and tools available

Beauty rollers are the hot skin-care tool at the moment. They come in various materials (such as jade), shapes (such as floral) and textures (such as bristled or smooth). They are intended to help reduce puffiness and lend contoured definition to the face. Among the top-of-the-line examples is the Beauty Roller from MDNA Skin, the brand co-founded by Madonna, beauty company MTG and Italian spa destination Montecatini. The device doesn’t use a battery and has at its tip a pair of carbon spheres said to help firm the face and aid the skin in absorbing cream or other products. The tool can also be used on the body for soreness and to target cellulite. $200, barneys.com