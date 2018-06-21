Summer style: Designer sneakers continue to be a major status symbol for the fashion-minded shopper

Once a footwear choice based solely on function and ease, sneakers have firmly staked their claim in the fashion world — not just for women but for men as well. Sneakers, which have become everyday wardrobe staples, offer men a fun way to accessorize, allowing them to give a pop of self-expression to any outfit including suits. On the other hand, the rise of sneakers as sartorial statements provides women with a way to be comfortable and chic, especially thanks to the plethora of top designers and labels who have made casual kicks a status symbol. Here are several styles worth a look.
Nike Air Huarache City Low sneaker
Nike’s streetwear-inspired, color-blocked Air Huarache City Low has a customizable lacing system that offers a variety of styling options. $120. Available at www.nike.com.
Stella McCartney Eclypse sneaker
Cruelty-free brand Stella McCartney’s black Eclypse sneaker is constructed from alternative calf, alternative micro suede and neoprene and features a rubber sole made from renewable sources. $685. Available at Stella McCartney boutiques and www.mytheresa.com. Other styles are available at www.stellamccartney.com.
APL Ascend sneaker
APL’s unisex Ascend sneaker is a training shoe sleek enough to be worn when you’re not burning calories. $200. Available at www.athleticpropulsionlabs.com.
Vetements sneaker
Taking cues from classic styles, Vetements’ logo-perforated leather sneaker is a must-have for female fans of the much-buzzed-about brand. $650. Available at www.net-a-porter.com.
Gucci Rhyton sneaker
Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele is known for his loud and colorful designs, a fact demonstrated by the chunky Rhyton sneaker’s bold color, thick sole and ’80s-inspired vintage logo. $820. Available at Gucci boutiques and www.gucci.com.
Chanel sneaker
Chanel’s calfskin sneaker gives new meaning to French-girl cool. $950. Available at Chanel boutiques and www.chanel.com.
Louis Vuitton Fastlane Sneaker
Louis Vuitton’s super-lightweight and flexible Fastlane Sneaker makes a subtle statement through a muted color palette and reflective textiles. $870. Available at Louis Vuitton boutiques and louisvuitton.com.
Common Projects Achilles low-top sneaker
Common Projects has cornered the sneaker market with sleek simplicity. The Original Achilles low-top sneaker in black is an easy way for men to keep their casual look on point. $411. Available at www.barneys.com.
Greats the Rosen sneaker
The Rosen sneaker by on-the-rise brand Greats is a much-cooler, much-better-looking take on a traditional men’s running shoe, constructed with a durable nylon and accented with suede. $59. Available at www.greats.com.
Balenciaga Triple S Trainers sneaker
One of the first luxury labels to fuel the trend, Balenciaga has an assortment of brightly colored Triple S Trainers sneakers, which are a bold sartorial statement for the fashion-forward male. $895. Available by contacting a Balenciaga boutique. Others colors are available online at www.balenciaga.com.