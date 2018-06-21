Summer style: Designer sneakers continue to be a major status symbol for the fashion-minded shopper

Once a footwear choice based solely on function and ease, sneakers have firmly staked their claim in the fashion world — not just for women but for men as well. Sneakers, which have become everyday wardrobe staples, offer men a fun way to accessorize, allowing them to give a pop of self-expression to any outfit including suits. On the other hand, the rise of sneakers as sartorial statements provides women with a way to be comfortable and chic, especially thanks to the plethora of top designers and labels who have made casual kicks a status symbol. Here are several styles worth a look.