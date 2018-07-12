Summer’s hottest bag trend shouldn’t be saved for just beach days

Today, this summery style comes in countless iterations — some accented with tassels and pompoms, while others are rendered in interesting shapes. All of them work just as well at an al fresco dinner in Beverly Hills as they do at a Venice Beach barbecue. Bonus: Carrying a straw bag is an easy way to add a beachy flair to any outfit. (Whether you get anywhere near the ocean is another story.) Here are several options worth a look.