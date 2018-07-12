Summer’s hottest bag trend shouldn’t be saved for just beach days

This summer’s “it” bag — that would be the straw bag — is more about fabric and texture than the label. That’s because straw and bamboo options, once saved for time spent at the beach, are now warm-weather staples.
Today, this summery style comes in countless iterations — some accented with tassels and pompoms, while others are rendered in interesting shapes. All of them work just as well at an al fresco dinner in Beverly Hills as they do at a Venice Beach barbecue. Bonus: Carrying a straw bag is an easy way to add a beachy flair to any outfit. (Whether you get anywhere near the ocean is another story.) Here are several options worth a look.
Cloth Object X KKIBO
Los Angeles-based brands Cloth Object and KKIBO collaborated to create this Envelope Clutch Bag, which is handmade by Philippine artisans who construct it from wild bamboo and leather and finish it off with a macramé leather closure. From $78. Available at www.clothobject.com.
J. Crew
The Circle Straw Crossbody Bag from J. Crew is an easy-to-carry bag that fits everything you might need for a summer night on the town. $128. Available at www.jcrew.com.
Kayu
Kayu’s woven wicker Elena bag makes a statement with its standout shape and magnetic leather-strap closure. $205. Available at kayudesign.com.
Muuñ
Muuñ’s preppy chic Ninon straw tote is very practical thanks to its detachable striped pouch that can be tied into a knot to keep your belongings safe. $280. Available at www.net-a-porter.com.
Muzungu Sisters
The handmade Sicilian Basket by Muzungu Sisters is a traditional “coffa” basket that might add a dose of interest to any summer ensemble through its whimsical pompoms, mirrors and button accents. $432. Available at www.muzungusisters.com.
Loeffler Randall
The rainbow raffia Straw Travel Tote from Loeffler Randall has removable pompom tassels. It appears as if it’s waiting for you to show it off in some tropical destination. $295. Available at www.loefflerrandall.com.
JadeTribe
The Basket S bag by JadeTribe doubles as a hand-held tote and a crossbody bag, making it a versatile warm-weather carryall. $195. Available at store.jadetribe.com.
Mar Y Sol
The handwoven Nola tote by Mar Y Sol bears a structured shape that elevates it from a beach essential. $139. Available at store.shopmarysol.com.
Clare V.
L.A. label Clare V. has added a new style, the Pot de Miel, to its popular woven collection. $189 (shoulder strap sold separately). Available at Clare V. boutiques and www.clarev.com.
Doen
The Doen Tasket Basket is made from 100% rattan and goes easily from day to night. $48. Available at shopdoen.com.
Cult Gaia
Known for creating summer “it” bags, L.A. label Cult Gaia offers its Stella Bag, which has a vintage feel while being quite modern. $328. Available at cultgaia.com.
Bembien
The Marfa Bag by Bembien is a classic basket bag with elegant, thoughtful details such as multiple rattan weaves, an angled top and a crisscross clasp. $195. Available at www.bembien.com.
