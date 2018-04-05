Make a strong personal statement with these bold sunglasses for spring

Sunglass trends have never failed to make a statement. This season, women’s styles as well as unisex selections are about sleek shapes, saturated colors and expressing your personal style.

“Personal style is everything,” said Julia Gogosha, owner of Gogosha Optique, an eyewear boutique with two locations in Los Angeles. “Aggressive cat eyes and graphic shapes to classic forms — it’s all about personal expression and an opportunity to enhance features and exclaim personal style. Remember, color has no gender. The better a shape fits your features, the better it looks. It’s all composition. Wear what makes you smile and makes you feel swaggy when you put it on.”

Sound advice, especially in time for this month’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival , as well as the vibrant lineup of festivals to follow during summer.

Here are the trend-setting, statement-making sunglass styles sure to be spotted around the polo grounds at Coachella and beyond this season.

Rosie Assoulin X Morgenthal Frederics

Morgenthal Frederics

Rosie Assoulin X Morgenthal Frederics Gobstopper glasses. $535. Available at Morgenthal Frederics, 309 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 274-6008.

Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone Del Rey sunglasses. Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone Del Rey sunglasses. $245. Available at www.rag-bone.com.

Havaianas

Havaianas

Havaianas’ Noronha unisex sunglasses in Blue Splash. $68. Available at us.havaianas.com.

Karen Walker

Karen Walker

Karen Walker’s red acetate Miss Lark sunglasses. $220. Available at www.karenwalker.com.

Ahlem

Ahlem

Ahlem Petit Pont sunglasses in brushed rose gold. $470. Available at www.ahlemeyewear.com.

Barton Perreira

Barton Perreira

Barton Perreira Carnaby 55 Champagne with Lavender Mirror lenses sunglasses. $395. Available at www.neimanmarcus.com.

Blake Kuwahara

Blake Kuwahara

Blake Kuwahara Chareau sunglasses in Hemlock Fade. $625. Available at www.blakekuwahara.com.

Cutler and Gross

Cutler and Gross

Cutler and Gross 1293-03 Ink sunglasses. $480. Available at Cutler and Gross, 8505 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, www.cutlerandgross.com, (424) 777-0496.

Garrett Leight

Garrett Leight

Garrett Leight X Ulla Johnson Imogen Berry Gradient sunglasses. $365. Available at www.garrettleight.com.

Linda Farrow X Erdem

Linda Farrow

Linda Farrow X Erdem 29 C1 Cat Eye sunglasses. $405. Available at us.lindafarrow.com.

Linda Farrow X Dries Van Noten

Linda Farrow

Linda Farrow X Dries Van Noten 160 C1 Cat Eye sunglasses in Mustard. $345. Available at us.lindafarrow.com.

Salt

Salt

Salt Grace sunglasses in Yellow Jacket. $440. Find available retailers at www.saltoptics.com.

Krewe

Krewe

Krewe Irma Stella + Crystal sunglasses in Tick Tock. $275. Available at Fred Segal, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 432-0560.

Pawaka

Pawaka

Pawaka Tiga 3 sunglasses in Lucid Red. $365. Available at Fred Segal, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 432-0560.

Support our journalism Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.

image@latimes.com

For fashion news, follow us at @latimesimage on Twitter.