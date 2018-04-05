Make a strong personal statement with these bold sunglasses for spring

Sunglass trends have never failed to make a statement. This season, women’s styles as well as unisex selections are about sleek shapes, saturated colors and expressing your personal style.
“Personal style is everything,” said Julia Gogosha, owner of Gogosha Optique, an eyewear boutique with two locations in Los Angeles. “Aggressive cat eyes and graphic shapes to classic forms — it’s all about personal expression and an opportunity to enhance features and exclaim personal style. Remember, color has no gender. The better a shape fits your features, the better it looks. It’s all composition. Wear what makes you smile and makes you feel swaggy when you put it on.”
Sound advice, especially in time for this month’s
Here are the trend-setting, statement-making sunglass styles sure to be spotted around the polo grounds at Coachella and beyond this season.
Rosie Assoulin X Morgenthal Frederics
Rosie Assoulin X Morgenthal Frederics Gobstopper glasses. $535. Available at Morgenthal Frederics, 309 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 274-6008.
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Del Rey sunglasses. $245. Available at www.rag-bone.com.
Havaianas
Havaianas’ Noronha unisex sunglasses in Blue Splash. $68. Available at us.havaianas.com.
Karen Walker
Karen Walker’s red acetate Miss Lark sunglasses. $220. Available at www.karenwalker.com.
Ahlem
Ahlem Petit Pont sunglasses in brushed rose gold. $470. Available at www.ahlemeyewear.com.
Barton Perreira
Barton Perreira Carnaby 55 Champagne with Lavender Mirror lenses sunglasses. $395. Available at www.neimanmarcus.com.
Blake Kuwahara
Blake Kuwahara Chareau sunglasses in Hemlock Fade. $625. Available at www.blakekuwahara.com.
Cutler and Gross
Cutler and Gross 1293-03 Ink sunglasses. $480. Available at Cutler and Gross, 8505 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, www.cutlerandgross.com, (424) 777-0496.
Garrett Leight
Garrett Leight X Ulla Johnson Imogen Berry Gradient sunglasses. $365. Available at www.garrettleight.com.
Linda Farrow X Erdem
Linda Farrow X Erdem 29 C1 Cat Eye sunglasses. $405. Available at us.lindafarrow.com.
Linda Farrow X Dries Van Noten
Linda Farrow X Dries Van Noten 160 C1 Cat Eye sunglasses in Mustard. $345. Available at us.lindafarrow.com.
Salt
Salt Grace sunglasses in Yellow Jacket. $440. Find available retailers at www.saltoptics.com.
Krewe
Krewe Irma Stella + Crystal sunglasses in Tick Tock. $275. Available at Fred Segal, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 432-0560.
Pawaka
Pawaka Tiga 3 sunglasses in Lucid Red. $365. Available at Fred Segal, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 432-0560.
