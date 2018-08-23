Something new, something blue: Here are 6 ways to enliven your wedding wardrobe

Stylists and wedding experts might tell you that the picture-perfect wedding wardrobe for brides and grooms deserves an element of surprise such as a pop of color or a great heirloom piece — well, as long as the surprise is tasteful and carefully chosen.

“It’s always nice to think about the pictures you will show to your grandchildren, so you want something tasteful and timeless,” said Julie Pryor, an L.A.-based celebrity event and wedding planner who has worked with actress Felicity Huffman and music mogul Quincy Jones. “While it’s fun to add pieces with a wow factor, make sure you are comfortable in the accessories you choose. They should reflect your personal style.”

For accessories, considering wearing a pretty wrap with a wedding dress especially on a cooler fall evening. (Think faux fur or taffeta.) Other solid options are solitaire stud earrings or a colorful bow tie. Here are some other ideas to enliven traditional wedding attire this upcoming season.

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York's Make It Mine Rylie Bridal Set offers a touch of whimsy for the bride and missus in your life. Kate Spade New York

Add a quirky touch with the Make It Mine Rylie Bridal Set from Kate Spade New York. Here’s a white resin clutch with “Mrs” engraved on one side, and the word “bride” on the other. The clutch has a magnetic closure and comes with an attachable strap. $328. Available at www.katespade.com.

Jessica Bedard

Crystal-encrusted shoes from Jessica Bedard might enliven a traditional wedding dress — or make you feel as if you're the belle of the ball. Jessica Bedard

Several styles in Toronto-based Jessica Bedard’s bridal footwear collection feature a pale blue tip on the heel — a nod the tradition of having something blue. However, a slightly edgy take on the usual bridal shoe is the Nicolette, a peep-toe bootie with a four-inch stiletto. It’s studded with lilac crystals and features satin laces. $579. Available at www.jessicabedardshoes.com.

Tacori

Tacori earrings add that something blue in a subtle way thanks to sky blue topaz. JR Dunn

For brides taking the “something blue” thing to heart, there are Tacori’s pair of Island Rains round stud earrings in sky blue topaz, set in sterling silver. $320. Available at jrdunn.com.

Kukka Jewelry

An easy way to help a groom to stand out on his wedding day is through the use of fashionable cufflinks such as these from Spanish brand Kukka Jewelry. Kukka

Don’t forget about the groom. For him, it’s all about the tiniest of details. Here are Core Magma Unearth Cufflinks from Cordova, Spain-based brand Kukka Jewelry for an added touch. The cufflinks are in 18-karat yellow gold plated sterling silver with sparkling clear stones. $365. Available at kukkajewelry.com.

Paul Stuart

A dark bottle green velvet is an alternative to a typical blue or grey suit. Paul Stuart

Tired of a sea of blue and grey suits? There are options. New York label Paul Stuart offers this dark bottle green velvet tartan jacket with a frog closure and peak lapels for a lean silhouette. $1,895. Available at www.paulstuart.com.

Christy Dawn

Here's the Athena dress ($1,800) from Christy Dawn's bridal collection. Christy Dawn

In a flattering wrap style and featuring a discreet low neckline and multi-tiered skirt, the top-selling Athena dress from Christy Dawn has wedding-day glamour written all over it — without being unnecessarily poufy. The dress is made from pearl silk, and, like all the dresses in the designer’s collection, it’s made from deadstock fabric. $1,800. Available at www.christydawn.com.

