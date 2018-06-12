Kim Kardashian West on Kanye West's music, her White House visit and her new pop-up shop in L.A.

Kardashian West said she spoke with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as recently as Friday about her mission. “He’s really passionate about prison reform and bringing this subject to the attention of the president,” Kardashian West said. “I saw a clip where [Trump] mentioned that he wanted to pardon more people and would be seeking advice from different people for that. And so we connected because we, obviously, had just been through that this week.… We’re going to continue to work with organizations that have been fighting this way longer than I have and have really amazing, deserving people that have been in the same situation as Alice. We’re continuing. We’re not stopping. It’s going to be an ongoing conversation.”