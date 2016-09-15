‘Empire’ offers two fragrances to engage with fans

The television series “Empire” has created two fragrances with licensing partner Twentieth Century FoxThe two fragrances — Lyon’s Truth and Lyon’s Legacy — are from Simon James London, a marketing company of fragrance and beauty brands. Simon James London worked with Ungerer & Co. for the design and fragrance formulation of the two products.

The 100-ml. fragrance retails for $59.50, and the 8-oz. fragrance candle sells for $45. Both are available exclusively online at Empirefragrance.com, and will be available at Macy’s and other retailers during the holiday season. The fragrances are a way for the show’s fans to engage with the series off-line.

Lyon’s Truth is the women’s perfume offering, comprised of a floral blend mixed with blackberry and velvet plum, with hints of Bulgarian rose, vanilla orchid and violet blossom. The scent also has notes of sandalwood, vanilla and tonka.

Lyon’s Legacy is a men’s cologne. The scent is a blend of bergamot and lemon water, with an atomic heart of lavender buds, geranium and clary sage. It also has a drydown that includes notes of warm amber, vanilla suede and tobacco leaf.

“Empire” is about a family dynasty in the world of hip-hop, and how the family of Lucious Lyon fights over control of Empire Entertainment. The inspiration for the fragrances’ concept is the idea of striking gold. That idea was translated into a gold nugget design for the fragrance, and fits in line with “going gold” in the music industry.

The bottle and packaging design also includes references to the music industry and the “Empire” series, such as the gold hue, jeweled facets on the bottle and cap designs and the Empire “E” pendant that is on both fragrance bottles.

The television series was created by Lee Daniels, and the show will have its third season premiere on Fox on Sept. 21.