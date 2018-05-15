New Salvatore Ferragamo collection lets you step into styles worn by Gloria Swanson, Rudolph Valentino

The Bella, a black, brushed calfskin pump with an asymmetrical, magnolia-colored, nappa bow on the vamp ($1,050), is a faithful re-creation of the pumps worn on screen by Swanson in the 1928 film "Sadie Thompson." The magnolia-colored Assoluta ($1,090), identifiable by its contrasting black toe cap and double straps across the instep, brings back to life a pair that can be seen on the feet of Mary Pickford as she sits with Douglas Fairbanks at a Cairo hotel in late 1929. And the geometric-patterned snakeskin and kidskin Foxtrot ($1,390) is a modern-day doppelgänger of the shoe Ferragamo created for longtime customer Joan Crawford in 1932.