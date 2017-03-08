Raising the roof at the 'Fun Home' after-party

At the after-party for “Fun Home,” which opened at the Ahmanson Theatre last month, Suzanne Cryer of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” caught up with the actor who is playing cartoonist, MacArthur “genius” award recipient and “Fun House” creator Alison Bechdel’s father.

The show, which snagged five Tony Awards in 2015 including best musical and is currently on a national tour, is based on Bechdel’s graphic memoir following her character as she looks back on her childhood, her college years, the discovery of her attraction to women and her relationships with her family, especially with her father. “Fun Home” continues its run at the Ahmanson through April 1 and will return to SoCal in August for performances at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

“I saw the entire show and said, ‘That guy is a genius,’” Cryer said, noting that from Row Q of the theater, she couldn’t see his face. “And then my friend sitting behind me said, ‘Wasn’t Robert Petkoff amazing?,’ and I said, ‘Oh my God.’ I worked with Robert 20 years ago. So now, even though I have a babysitter and three kids at home, I said, ‘I have to go to the cast party.’”

The opening night crowd also included Katie Lowes (“Scandal”), Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty”), Tig Notaro (“One Mississippi”) and Pooja Batra.

Now, if you didn’t attend the cast party at Grand Avenue restaurant Vespaio, here are four other conversations you missed.

Katie Lowes, left, and Adam Shapiro and, right, Alec Mapa. Ryan Miller / Capture Imaging Katie Lowes, left, and Adam Shapiro and, right, Alec Mapa. Katie Lowes, left, and Adam Shapiro and, right, Alec Mapa. (Ryan Miller / Capture Imaging)

1. Said Bechdel, “I’ve seen the show many, many times, and it’s amazing. There’s always some new little thing” added to it. And about watching her life unfold onstage, she added, “That part is super weird, and I can’t even describe it. It is my life. I think of my parents a lot when I’m watching it — like, ‘What would they think?’”

2. “[My role] is interesting because I’m playing a real person and she’s here — she’s actually in this room somewhere,” said Kate Shindle, who plays the adult version of Alison Bechdel. “And she is supportive of, and interested in, the show in exactly the best way for someone who created the source material.”

Referring to the night’s audience, which rose for a standing ovation, she continued, “if the rest of the six weeks is like tonight, it’s going to be an awesome stay.”

From left: Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie and graphic novelist Alison Bechdel; and, right, Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill. Ryan Miller / Capture Imaging From left: Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie and graphic novelist Alison Bechdel; and, right, Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill. From left: Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie and graphic novelist Alison Bechdel; and, right, Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill. (Ryan Miller / Capture Imaging)

3. “Honestly I’ve never been happier in my whole life,” said Abby Corrigan, weighing in on her role as the teen-aged version of Bechdel. “She’s so much like me and she’s so much not like me. … It’s so much of a balance between my life and Alison’s because I’m still going through the same things as she was at that time.”

4. Petkoff said he’d been “on the fence” about leaving home for the one-year tour, “but then my wife said to me, ‘Isn’t this why you became and actor — to play roles like this?’... He is a man who is struggling with his true identity and who has, in its place, constructed a world that he is trying to perfect, which he can never perfect — until it shatters around him.”

From left, Joanna Jones, Karen Eilbacher, Abby Corrigan, Kate Shindle and Pooja Batra. Ryan Miller / Capture Imaging From left, Joanna Jones, Karen Eilbacher, Abby Corrigan, Kate Shindle and Pooja Batra. From left, Joanna Jones, Karen Eilbacher, Abby Corrigan, Kate Shindle and Pooja Batra. (Ryan Miller / Capture Imaging)

Ellen Olivier is the founder of Society News LA.

Caption Dior Addict Lacquer Stick Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup, demonstrates the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick. Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup, demonstrates the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick. Caption Dior Addict Lacquer Stick Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup, demonstrates the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick. Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup, demonstrates the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick. Caption The snow just keeps coming at mammoth More than 500 inches have piled up at the Eastern Sierra resort. More than 500 inches have piled up at the Eastern Sierra resort. Caption How to fold a fitted sheet Stephanie McDonald, co-founder of bedding maker Authenticty 50, demonstrates a technique for folding a fitted sheet. Stephanie McDonald, co-founder of bedding maker Authenticty 50, demonstrates a technique for folding a fitted sheet. Caption The duvet burrito roll trick Stephanie and Jimmy McDonald, co-founders of bedding maker Authenticty 50, demonstrate their duvet burrito roll trick - a quick and easy way to fit a duvet into its slipcover. Stephanie and Jimmy McDonald, co-founders of bedding maker Authenticty 50, demonstrate their duvet burrito roll trick - a quick and easy way to fit a duvet into its slipcover. Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews.

ALSO

This 'Fun Home' weaves tragedy and comedy into a wholly original American musical

Designing L.A.-area fashion brands and labels that stay in the family

Adding bold, colorful stripes might be the ultimate way to stand out this spring