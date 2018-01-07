Red-carpet rewind: A video fashion recap of the 75th Golden Globes red carpet

A black-dress blackout, a surfeit of sequins, a bumper crop of bare shoulders and a whole lot of monochrome menfolk — those were some of the memorable moments from the red-carpet arrivals at the 75th Golden Globes on Sunday night.
With the first major awards show of 2018 in the rearview mirror, I sat down with The Times’ Jesse Goddard to recap the evening through the fashion lens and discuss what clues, if any, the evening’s takeaway trends might hold in the seasonal sartorial slog toward the Academy Awards in March.
Power is the new black on the red carpet at the Golden Globes »
Check out our conversation above and then click through our photo gallery of style standouts below to see some of the more memorable looks from this year’s Golden Globes.
