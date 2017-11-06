Red carpet rewind: It's florals, bows and Gucci galore at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala

So Luke Skywalker, an Olympic gold medalist and Kim Kardashian West walk into a party … That sounds like the setup for an improbable pop-culture joke, but it’s actually the tiniest slice of the celebrity pie in the house (make that tent) for the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring artist Mark Bradford and filmmaker George Lucas.

In addition to Mark Hamill (he returns as Luke Skywalker in next month’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), who turned out in support of the museum and the man who launched his career four decades ago (that would be Lucas), the constellation of stars Saturday included Lindsey Vonn (the aforementioned Olympic gold medalist), Kardashian West (who posed for photos on the red carpet with mother Kris Jenner), Dakota Johnson (who was spotted having some fun on the red carpet with her mother, Melanie Griffith), Naomi Campbell, designer/director Tom Ford, actor Armie Hammer (wearing Tom Ford), Hollywood royalty Jane Fonda and, according to the guest list, actual royalty Queen Rania of Jordan. (Though, to be honest, we didn’t actually see the queen at the gala ourselves and, as of this writing, haven’t found any photos of her on the wires.)

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Melanie Griffith, left, and daughter Dakota Johnson (one of the faces of the Gucci Bloom campaign) on the arrivals carpet at the 2017 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday. Melanie Griffith, left, and daughter Dakota Johnson (one of the faces of the Gucci Bloom campaign) on the arrivals carpet at the 2017 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

If there was one through-line for the well-heeled, deep-pocket guests who helped the event line the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s coffers with more than $4.4 million for future initiatives and exhibitions, it was that many (but not all) were garbed in Gucci — a nod to the Italian luxury label that has been a longtime presenting sponsor of the event. The standouts of the Gucci-clad crowd included Zoe Saldana, Amy Adams, Salma Hayek Pinault, Kerry Washington, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hari Nef, musical guest Annie Lennox, LACMA trustee Eva Chow (co-chair of the event with Leonardo DiCaprio) and Jared Leto, whose floral-embroidered evening jacket and cape-like coat was on trend with the floral theme that was one of the night’s two noticeable trend takeaways. (The other being ruffles and bows.)

It turns out the floral theme was a more-than-appropriate one since the parting gift for gala attendees was a bottle of Gucci Bloom, the house’s first fragrance under creative director Alessandro Michele, which hit retail just a few months ago. We haven’t had a chance to crack open the bottle and give it a sniff test yet, but according to the media materials, it marks the first time a plant called the Rangoon Creeper has been used in a perfume.

If you ask us, “Rangoon Creeper” sounds like the perfect name for a new “Star Wars” villain.

