Hermès to stage an epic French-style celebration in L.A. for its classic silk scarf

“It’s been a long tradition to celebrate the Hermès scarf, as it is the fantasy, happy and fun side of Hermès — it’s a lively ambassador to the brand,” said Bali Barret, artistic director of Women’s Universe at Hermès. “Hermès’ Carré Club started with the idea of gathering Hermès scarf lovers and fans to experience a unique moment in the heart and soul of our creative studio. A club seemed the perfect way to bring a community together to discover, meet and play with our artists and illustrators.”