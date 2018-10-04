Hilary Swank brings practical luxury to Nordstrom with her fashion brand Mission Statement

For two years — between 2014 and 2016 — the multiple Academy Award and Golden Globe winner largely took a break from making films. She spent her time with her father as he underwent a lung transplant. In the middle of all that, she began pursuing “an idea I’d had for a while, but couldn’t work on because of back-to-back film projects,” said Swank, who stars in the upcoming drama “What They Had.” “It was the scariest time of my life. But in being with my dad, I could still be creative. I could find something challenging to do. I was able to make a lot of phone calls. I took time with the process. It wasn’t rushed because I didn’t have to squeeze it in between other projects.”