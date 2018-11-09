VIP shopping event for Moschino X H&M collection shows the '80s — and logomania - are alive and well

“We’re a big fan of what he does, we’re a big fan of his pop culture references,” said Alexander, who was there with a friend. “And now it’s great that he’s teamed up with H&M to bring his quirkiness to the masses. And it’s a little more affordable for everybody now to own a piece of Jeremy Scott.” Whereas a sweater from Moschino’s mainline collection will set you back $595, a piece from the H&M collaboration sells for $69.99. Alexander, who also bought an oversize fanny pack with an MTV logo and a T-shirt with a condom print, said he recalled watching MTV in the mornings before school. “It’s a little bit of that nostalgia that Jeremy Scott brings to everyone to enjoy.”