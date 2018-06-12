Gwyneth Paltrow explains the meaning of Goop, talks about the future of her lifestyle brand

Another extension of Goop is its clothing brand, G. Label, which launched in 2016. “The impetus behind the clothing was really being struck by designer price-points and feeling like they had gotten so egregious,” Paltrow said. “I was noodling on models like Everlane or Warby Parker and thinking, ‘I wonder if you could apply a direct-to-consumer model to a more aspirational product?’ Whatever value was intrinsically there, you were still delivering, but at a higher price-point.” She said she’d debated, “Would it be possible to go to one of the best factories in Italy and have them design very wearable, but yet high-quality, designer-quality fabrics and designs and have it remain in that direct-to-consumer model where you’re not 10-times-ing the price of it?”